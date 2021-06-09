Virginia Beach man facing multiple charges after assaulting person, firing shotgun into the air

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man is facing multiple weapons charges after allegedly assaulting someone with an edged weapon.
Police say that shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Virginia Beach Emergency Communications received two 911 calls from the 3300 block of Shasta Court. One call said a man was firing a shotgun into the air, while the second reported an assault involving an edged weapon.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police say 37-year-old Lemont Carlos Grandison assaulted the victim with an edged weapon inside a home.
The victim suffered minor injuries and fled the scene in his vehicle as he called police for help. Witnesses say Grandison fired a shotgun toward the victim's vehicle as he was getting away.
Grandison was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Brandishing a firearm
- Discharging a firearm in a public place
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Unlawful wounding
- Attempted malicious wounding
Grandison is currently being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail.