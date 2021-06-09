Virginia Beach man facing multiple charges after assaulting person, firing shotgun into the air

Virginia Beach Police say Lemont Carlos Grandison is a convicted felon.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man is facing multiple weapons charges after allegedly assaulting someone with an edged weapon.

Police say that shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Virginia Beach Emergency Communications received two 911 calls from the 3300 block of Shasta Court. One call said a man was firing a shotgun into the air, while the second reported an assault involving an edged weapon.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police say 37-year-old Lemont Carlos Grandison assaulted the victim with an edged weapon inside a home.

The victim suffered minor injuries and fled the scene in his vehicle as he called police for help. Witnesses say Grandison fired a shotgun toward the victim's vehicle as he was getting away.

Grandison was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Brandishing a firearm

Discharging a firearm in a public place

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Unlawful wounding

Attempted malicious wounding