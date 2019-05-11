VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Police received a call on Monday at 6:33 p.m. for a possible domestic issue in the 800 block of Westminster Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She died at the scene.

Police said the victim knew the shooter, who ran from the scene before police got there, but was quickly arrested.

Police are still at the scene.

The shooting is only a mile from where three people were found shot in the 300 block of Great Neck Road early Sunday morning.

Police haven't said anything else about the situation.