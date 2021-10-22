Suspect in custody after incident at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

A spokesperson for Sentara said there is no threat to any staff, patients, or the community.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police said they are on scene at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital Friday afternoon.

City dispatchers confirmed they were working something at the hospital around 3:45 p.m. but wouldn't say what happened.

Virginia Beach police said a suspect is in custody and the situation was NOT an active shooter situation.

Virginia Beach police say one person is in custody after an incident at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. They say this is NOT an active shooter situation. A spokesperson for the hospital says they gave the all clear just before 4:00 this afternoon @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/jPlOYiQ9PV — Sarah Hammond (@SarahHammondTV) October 22, 2021

Right around 4:30 p.m., Sentara released the following statement:

“There is no active shooter at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and there is no threat to any staff, patients or community. The Virginia Beach Police Department is handling the incident and all future updates will come from them.”

A spokesperson for Sentara initially told 13News Now that the hospital had gotten the all-clear just before 4 p.m.