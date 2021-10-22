Suspect in custody after incident at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police said they are on scene at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital Friday afternoon.
City dispatchers confirmed they were working something at the hospital around 3:45 p.m. but wouldn't say what happened.
Virginia Beach police said a suspect is in custody and the situation was NOT an active shooter situation.
Right around 4:30 p.m., Sentara released the following statement:
“There is no active shooter at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and there is no threat to any staff, patients or community. The Virginia Beach Police Department is handling the incident and all future updates will come from them.”
A spokesperson for Sentara initially told 13News Now that the hospital had gotten the all-clear just before 4 p.m.
Officers are on the scene investigating and 13News Now is also on scene trying to get more information.