Virginia Beach spa worker sentenced to 16 years in prison after sexual assault conviction

Malik Williams worked at Wine and Unwind Day Spa in Virginia Beach Town Center, where prosecutors say he assaulted several people.

HAMPTON, Va. — Editor's note: The video above aired on June 16.

A Hampton man who worked as a massage therapist in Virginia Beach was sentenced to 16 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting several clients.

The sentencing on Monday comes after a jury convicted Malik Williams of object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery, and battery in June.

Police arrested Williams in August 2022. He worked at Wine and Unwind Day Spa in Virginia Beach Town Center, where prosecutors say he assaulted several people between March 28, 2022, and May 28, 2022.

According to the Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney, police became aware of the case on April 20, 2022, when one of the victims reported that she was sexually assaulted by Williams during a massage appointment.