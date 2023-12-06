Student gets 2 years probation for bringing gun to Virginia Beach school

Kevonta Hawkins was charged in March with possession of a firearm on school grounds and receipt of a stolen firearm.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An 18-year-old student who was arrested after he brought a gun to Bayside High School was found guilty, then sentenced in a trial Monday.

Kevonta Hawkins was charged in March with possession of a firearm on school grounds and receipt of a stolen firearm.

Police said the gun was stolen out of Chesapeake but did not know how it came into Hawkins' possession.

In a jailhouse interview the day after he was arrested, Hawkins told 13News Now that he got the gun from his cousin, who had asked him to hold onto it for a while. He said he didn't know the gun was stolen.



Hawkins told us he lives with his aunt and "didn't want to disrespect her" by bringing the gun into her home, so he took it to school. He said he had no plans to ever use the gun and just wanted to get it out of his aunt's house.

Hawkins said he was aware that bringing a gun to school is illegal.

No students or school staff were hurt.

A school spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now that the school didn't have metal detectors.

After being found guilty, Hawkins was given 3 years in jail, all suspended. He will be on supervised probation for 2 years. He'll then need to be on good behavior for 3 more years.