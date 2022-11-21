'Warrant sweep' across Virginia Beach results in over 40 arrests, police say

The operation happened on Nov. 9 and 10 and involved the Virginia Beach Police Department and Sheriff's Office.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said it arrested 44 people facing various charges in a two-day "warrant sweep" earlier this month.

The operation happened on Nov. 9 and 10 and involved the police department and the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office.

Authorities served 84 warrants involving 39 felony and 37 misdemeanor charges, six court summonses and two protective warrants, according to VBPD.

The operation sought to find and arrest people on outstanding warrants, develop leads on those not located and find out if those people were involved in other crimes, VBPD said.

VBPD didn't list all of the people arrested nor the charges they face. 13News Now reached out to the department for this information but didn't get a response by the time this article was published.

The department said some of its arrests were for crimes in other cities, including: