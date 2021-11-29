4 people arrested after stolen car crashes into gas pump at Virginia Beach Wawa

Police learned that the vehicle that crashed was reported stolen a few days before. Several stolen firearms and vehicles were also recovered.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said four people were arrested after an investigation of a vehicle crash at a Virginia Beach Wawa Saturday morning. It resulted in several stolen vehicles and firearms being recovered.

The incident happened at the Wawa located at 5701 Northampton Boulevard, which is near Norfolk Premium Outlets.

Around 10:45 a.m., dispatch got a report that several people tried to steal a vehicle from the parking lot. The owner of the vehicle confronted the suspects, who then entered another vehicle and crashed into a gas pump as they tried to flee.

After detaining the suspects, police learned that the vehicle that crashed was reported stolen a few days before.

Additionally, police recovered five firearms, two of which were reported stolen, and two additional stolen vehicles, which were located nearby.

The suspects face multiple charges:

Tyeontae Baxter, 19, was charged with grand larceny and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

Nasim Greene, 18, was charged with receipt of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Douglas Moore Jr., 21, was charged with petit larceny and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Camren Jones, 18, was charged with two counts of credit card theft.