Virginia Beach West Beach Tavern owner arrested on charges related to her business

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The owner of West Beach Tavern in Virginia Beach was arrested Saturday for several alleged crimes related to her business.

Shani Yourman was charged with selling, allowing, and permitting alcohol at her business without a license. She also faces charges of maintaining a common nuisance and maintaining a disorderly business.

Two shootings have occurred at the West Beach Tavern since March of last year.

In March 2022, police charged Early Royster Jr. for a shooting that injured four people. The most recent incident happened in May where Virginia Beach police say someone shot a man.