Police: Virginia Beach woman arrested after child shoots self while left alone

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said a woman was arrested after her 10-year-old child shot themself in the leg on Tuesday night.

Nydia Wynn was arrested on Wednesday and charged with felony child neglect and allowing a juvenile to have access to a loaded firearm. The police department said more charges are pending.

The incident happened at the Red Roof Inn on Ballard Court, near Greenwich Road. The police department said officers responded shortly after 9:45 p.m for a report of a child suffering a gunshot wound to their leg.

According to the police department, Wynn left her child in a hotel room with a firearm accessible. The child was handling the firearm when it accidentally discharged and struck their leg.

Investigators believe that Wynn knowingly left her child alone while she went out and left the firearm accessible.

The police department said the child is expected to make a full recovery.