VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach woman who disappeared with her children, and set fire to a home that killed two animals, has made a plea on Tuesday.

Monica Lamping was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of Felony Torture to Animal Causing Death, and she entered an Alford plea for both counts.

An Alford plea is a registered formal claim neither of guilt or innocence toward the charges.

Lamping was charged after two pets died in a house fire that she was accused of setting in 2017. She was charged with arson, but that charge was nolle prossed.

Investigators said Lamping knocked over an oil lamp to start the fire. They said she was in a custody battle with her ex-husband and ran away to North Carolina with her children after she started the fire.

The pets that died in the fire, a Husky puppy and a cat, belonged to Lamping’s former roommate, Courtney Bullock. Two other cats survived the fire.

Each animal torture charge carries a maximum sentence of five years.

Lamping will return to court for sentencing on April 15th.