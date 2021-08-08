Virginia college student jailed in death of schoolmate

He was wanted in the death of Daniel N. Wharton of Alexandria.

ETTRICK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from August 8, 2021.

A central Virginia college student accused in the death of a schoolmate last weekend has turned himself in to authorities.

Chesterfield County police say Isaac K. Amissah Jr. was being held without bond after he came in on Friday.

Police had obtained warrants for Amissah for counts of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Officer found Wharton shot last weekend at an apartment complex where Amissah lives.