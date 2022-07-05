Virginia Dept. of Corrections launches new tool for victims of violent crime

For some victims, updating information may give them peace of mind and help them gain closure for whatever they went through.

If you or a family member have ever been the victim of a violent crime, chances are you'd like to be in the know about what is happening with the person who was responsible.

The Virginia Department of Corrections' Victim Services Unit was created to help those who have been impacted directly by crime to find needed resources and support.

They just launched a new state-of-the-art interactive alert system, called the Notification and Assistance for Victim Inclusion (NAAVI,) which can tell victims who register when there is a change in status for their perpetrator in the state system.

That means that survivors can be alerted of their attacker's movement between prison locations and other important updates on their sentence.

Currently, there is a separate system in place for those in local and regional jails called VINE. That system also provides updates on parolees.

This new system is for prisoners in Virginia who are sentenced to a year or more.

The continued information received from the system may give victims peace of mind and help them gain closure for whatever they went through. The updates will be available in English and Spanish.

“The new system represents a dramatic move forward for VADOC’s Victim Services Unit as we continue to improve the support and resources we offer to crime victims,” said VADOC’s Victim Services Director Amber Leake.