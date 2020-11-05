Virginia governor urged to halt release of officer's killer

Martin is one of dozens of inmates convicted in slayings who were granted parole in March during a push to accelerate the review inmates because of coronavirus.

RICHMOND, Va. — Four Republican Virginia lawmakers are at the last minute calling on Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam to prevent the release of a man who killed a police officer in 1979.

Sixty-four-year-old Vincent Lamont Martin is scheduled to be released Monday.

