Virginia governor urged to halt release of officer's killer

RICHMOND, Va. — Four Republican Virginia lawmakers are at the last minute calling on Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam to prevent the release of a man who killed a police officer in 1979. 

Sixty-four-year-old Vincent Lamont Martin is scheduled to be released Monday. 

Martin is one of dozens of inmates convicted in slayings who were granted parole in March during a push to accelerate the review of parole-eligible inmates because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

In a letter to Northam on Sunday, the lawmakers say the nature of the crime and “irregularities involving the Parole Board’s decision” should prompt the governor to halt Martin’s release. 

