Virginia man charged with pulling knife on Taco Bell workers

Police in Virginia say a man has been charged with lunging at Taco Bell employees with a knife after becoming upset about the type of food they gave him.

Stafford County Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo says 39-year-old Octavious N. Hodges is accused of entering the Falmouth restaurant on Monday and trying to order from the dollar menu, despite only having 70 cents.

Employees gave him a free taco, but he became upset about the type of taco he received and eventually pulled a knife on the workers.

Police said he lunged at the workers twice and made threats. Eventually, Deputy Myers and his K9 partner, Gunner, responded to the scene and located the knife in a grassy area near Goodwill.