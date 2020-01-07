Virginia man gets 3 years in prison for spiking ex's tea with meth

The man, who allegedly broke into his ex's Roanoke home and spiked her pitcher of tea with meth, was sentenced Friday.

ROANOKE, Va. — A Virginia man has been sentenced to three years in prison for spiking his ex-girlfriend’s pitcher of tea with methamphetamine.

The Roanoke Times reports that Elvis Jarrett Mullins was sentenced on Friday.

Authorities said the 41-year-old from Troutville broke into his ex’s Roanoke house. Prosecutors said the woman returned home and consumed the tea and “felt drugged."

Mullins has already served about 15 months. Mullins also has taken part in a drug rehabilitation program and apologized.