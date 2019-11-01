FINCASTLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to four years in prison for the sexual assault of several children, including a 6-year-old.

The Roanoke Times reports 79-year-old Erich Wenzel Gass pleaded no contest Thursday to charges including forcible sodomy as part of a deal in which prosecutors dropped over a dozen related charges against him.

Gass was arrested in May when two girls told their parents he groped them while they played outside. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Lethia Hammond says those charges prompted two other women to report he had a history of sexual abuse.

One woman said Gass sexually abused her while she lived with him from age 6 to 13. Her account led to additional charges for Gass, who must now register as a sex offender.