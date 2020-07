A 25-year-old man will spend almost a decade behind bars for robbing two 7-Eleven clerks at gunpoint last year. He got away with $200 in cash.

The Roanoke Times reports that Shomari Terrell Knight, 25, pleaded guilty last week to robbery and gun charges.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison. Knight was arrested last year on charges of robbing a 7-Eleven store in Salem.