Virginia man jailed in killing of wheelchair-bound wife

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia man is accused of shooting and killing his wheelchair-bound wife, and a judge has ordered him held without bond.

The Daily Press of Newport News reports 58-year-old Brian Keith Patterson is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in a felony in the death of 86-year-old Princess Chapman, who was found dead in the dining room at the couple’s home.

Patterson is now being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.