NORFOLK, Va. — A Franklin man pleaded guilty Thursday to producing child pornography, United States Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger, Eastern District of Virginia, said in a news release.

According to court documents, Quentin Myrick, 25, met an 11-year-old girl online in December 2018.

Myrick asked the girl to make child pornography and send it to him.

Court documents say that when Myrick suspected the girl was talking to other boys, he posted the videos on the girl’s social media account.

Myrick also produced child pornography with another young victim, a 17-year-old girl.

When Myrick became angry with her, Myrick also posted her videos on social media, according to court documents.

Myrick pleaded guilty to production of child pornography and faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison when sentenced on Dec. 11.

The Columbus Police Department provided significant assistance during this investigation.

