Virginia patient charged with murdering his nursing home roommate

Lynwood L. Main was charged with murdering his 86-year-old roommate at a nursing home facility in Richmond. His roommate was found with multiple stab wounds.
Credit: Richmond City Sheriff's Office

Police say a nursing home patient in Virginia has been charged with murder in the killing of his 86-year-old roommate at the care facility. 

Police arrested 65-year-old Lynwood L. Main at ManorCare Health Services-Imperial in Richmond on Jan. 16. Officers responded to the facility after 10:30 p.m. where they said they found Robert Willoughby suffering from apparent stab wounds. 

He was pronounced dead on the scene. Representatives for the care facility said no issues had been previously reported between the roommates and they aren't sure what caused the attack. 

Richmond police and ManorCare Health Services are investigating. 

