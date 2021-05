Virginia police: 2 young children shot while playing outside

Petersburg police say the 5-year-old girl and the 6-year-old boy were struck Saturday night outside of a housing complex.

PETERSBURG, Va. — Two young children were wounded, one critically, when they were shot while playing outside of a Virginia home.

Petersburg police say the 5-year-old girl and the 6-year-old boy were struck Saturday night outside of a housing complex.

News outlets report that one of the victims was expected to be okay, but the other was in critical condition Sunday.

Investigators say a small Honda or Toyota was seen leaving the area.