Virginia police officer charged in driver's fatal shooting

The grand jury heard testimony from a witness who saw what appeared to be a knife handle in Singleton’s waistband.

HENRICO, Va. — A Virginia police officer has been indicted on a voluntary manslaughter charge in the shooting death of a man after a car crash in November in the Richmond area.

Henrico County Police Officer Timothy Grant Million III was released on an unsecured bond after his initial court appearance on Friday.

Previous coverage explained that Million III was placed under investigation shortly thereafter.

Henrico County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor says Million was the first officer to respond to the scene after 53-year-old Tony Elliot Singleton crashed his vehicle Nov. 6.

The prosecutor says Million was the only officer who fired at Singleton.

SIngleton, who was from Norfolk, died from his injuries.

The grand jury heard testimony from a witness who saw what appeared to be a knife handle in Singleton’s waistband.