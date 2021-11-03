Virginia religious youth leader arrested for sexually assaulting minors, police say

Police say a child told officers he was sexually assaulted during a private mentoring session that the suspect held in his bedroom.

MCLEAN, Va. — Police have arrested a 75-year-old man for sexually assaulting minors at his McLean home, where he also operated a religious youth program called the Secular Institute Stabat Mater.

Police say a child told officers he was sexually assaulted by the leader of the program in October. Detectives looked into the program and determined Antonio Perez-Alcala owned the home where he also operated the Secular Institute.

According to secularinstitutes.org, the religious youth program aims to "focus on the formation of young people toward integrating the spiritual with the secular through application of Ignatian spiritual exercises with Marian devotion."

Police say young people would often attend mentoring sessions in Perez-Alcala's bedroom. The victim told detectives he was assaulted during those private sessions.

While investigating, detectives discovered another victim.



A search warrant was served at the Secular Institute Monday evening and Perez-Alcala was arrested and charged with nine counts of aggravated sexual battery. He is currently being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.

Police say Perez-Alcala has been working with young people through the Northern Virginia area since the mid-1990s. Officials also say Perez-Alcala was affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Arlington from 1994 to 2008 in a non-ordained capacity.

Detectives ask that anyone with information about this case or believes Perez-Alcala may have had inappropriate contact with a child, call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.

Tips can also be shared anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS.