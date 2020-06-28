Virginia State Police arrest Chesapeake man in Richmond who police say had explosives in SUV

Harrison Sellers, 22, of Chesapeake, was charged with reckless driving. When he was stopped troopers found an 'incendiary device' in his SUV.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police stopped a Chesapeake man for driving the wrong way in Richmond and ended up find explosives in his SUV.

It was around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, when 22-year-old Harrison Sellers, of Chesapeake, was traveling in his Toyota Rav4 on Arthur Ashe Boulevard near The Diamond and was stopped by troopers.

State police said Sellers was driving the wrong way.

As troopers approached his SUV, he attempted to run away from police and a struggle ensued.

He was eventually taken into custody. Sellers was charged with reckless driving.

Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said an incendiary device was found in Sellers' SUV. A hand saw, wooden shields, gas mask, and a shovel fashioned into a spear were also found.

An examination by a Virginia State Police bomb technician revealed the canister was confirmed to be a legal munition.