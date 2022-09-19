Virginia State Police seeks public's help in identifying car in fatal Portsmouth hit-and-run

Police think that the car is possibly a silver Acura or Honda sedan. It most likely has front-end and side damage.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Virginia State Police are seeking anyone who may have witnessed a crash that killed a pedestrian in July in Portsmouth.

According to police, the crash happened shortly after midnight on July 17 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 264, east of exit 6 on Martin Luther King Expressway.

A silver or gray sedan was driving and hit a pedestrian, who was walking in the lane.

The car didn't stop to help, and left the scene.

The pedestrian, Durrell Jerome Sawyer, 47, died at the scene.

Police think that the car is possibly an Acura or Honda sedan. It most likely has front-end and side damage.

They're still continuing their search for the suspect.