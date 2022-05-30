Virginia State Police asks Memorial Day drivers to slow down, leave 'need for speed' to the movies

"Leave the #needforspeed to the movies & Maverick," reads a tweet about the ticket.

The Virginia State Police has one message for Memorial Day drivers: "slow down."

Monday morning, state troopers tweeted a photo of a ticket from Rockbridge, Virginia, where a driver is accused of going 126 mph in a 70-mph zone. They said that it happened on Saturday.

"Leave the #needforspeed to the movies & Maverick," the tweet reads.

An advisory they put out before the holiday weekend also asks people to buckle up, be patient, and "never drive buzzed or drunk."

Last year, through the Memorial Day weekend, 15 travelers lost their lives in car crashes on Virginia highways.