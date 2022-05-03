VSP: Suspects broke into parked state trooper vehicles in Chesapeake, stole guns

Two state police SUVs were parked in a hotel parking lot, in a well-lit area, in the 700 block of Conference Center Drive. They were vandalized overnight.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Virginia State Police is trying to figure out who stole four guns from parked patrol cars in Chesapeake Monday night.

Spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said two VSP SUVs were parked in a hotel parking lot, in a well-lit area, in the 700 block of Conference Center Drive.

Sometime before the troopers got back to their cars, someone vandalized them and stole four guns that were in them.

They weren't the only vehicles broken into. Anaya said at least two other thefts happened "in the immediate vicinity" the same night.

Anaya said the Chesapeake Police Department is helping with their investigation.