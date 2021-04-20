Virginia State Police investigating shooting on I-264; suspect supposedly on foot in Chesapeake

Police took a car description from someone who had been shot, allegedly found the suspect, and then pursued that car into Chesapeake. The suspect ran off.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia State Police was still at an active crime scene on I-264 Westbound near Witchduck Road around 3:45 p.m.

In a release about the shooting, VSP said the Virginia Beach Police Department had called them about a shooting on the interstate around 2:45 p.m.

The person who was hurt pulled over and called 911 for help. Investigators did not say how serious the victim's injuries were.

Police took a vehicle description from the victim, and were able to find a car they thought belonged to the suspect in this shooting.

A spokesperson for the VSP said the suspect wouldn't stop the car, and led troopers on a chase into Chesapeake, where the vehicle crashed.

Police said this suspect - police haven't shared a name yet - was on foot near Route 17 and Canal Drive.