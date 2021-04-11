Virginia State Police seek witnesses, information for shooting of vehicle near Chesapeake

A female victim called police at 9:34 p.m. to say that her car had been shot at several times by a male passenger of a black Nissan sedan with damage on the driver's

The Virginia State Police are looking for drivers who may have been witnesses in northbound Interstate 664 Bowers Hill area, which is near the I-264/Route 58 interchange, yesterday evening.

According to a release, there was an interstate shooting that was a result of a road rage incident between two vehicles.

A female victim called state police at 9:34 p.m. to say that her car had been shot at several times by a male passenger of a black Nissan sedan with damage on the driver's side.

She had been driving a 2022 International Tractor Trailer when the sedan had merged onto I-664 and almost struck her vehicle. She sounded her horn, and then the shooting occurred.