Virginia state trooper accused of DUI in New Kent County

A Virginia State Police trooper was arrested and charged with a DUI Thursday.

According to the New Kent Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Benjamin Canning, of Sandston, was arrested on Interstate 64, near mile marker 216. They didn't say what led to his arrest.

Canning was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving by speed, and refusal to submit a breath test.

Virginia State Police confirmed that Canning is a state trooper and that he has been suspended without pay.