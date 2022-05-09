Virginia Tech confirms locker room theft at S.B Ballard

VT confirmed that personal items were missing from its locker room following the football matchup. ODU apologized, and said the theft detracted from "great things."

NORFOLK, Va. — Police investigating after Virginia Tech confirmed items were stolen from the team's locker room following the much-anticipated matchup against Old Dominion University Friday night.

"The Virginia Tech athletic department confirmed there were items missing from the Virginia Tech locker room following the football game against Old Dominion in Norfolk Friday night," the school said in a statement released Sunday afternoon. "The university is working with law enforcement and Old Dominion University on the matter, and will have no further comment."

The Hokies haven't been able to catch a break since Friday. ODU led 10-7 at the half, while Virginia Tech coaches were stuck in a malfunctioning elevator in the stadium. The game actually had to be paused while crews worked on a fix.

The Monarchs ultimately proved why the Commonwealth is theirs yet again, securing the win 20-17.

ODU also released a statement regarding the robbery.

"ODU Athletics has been working with Virginia Tech and the Old Dominion Police Department since we became aware of the theft of personal property of a few Virginia Tech student-athletes on Friday night," a spokesperson wrote. "ODU athletics sincerely apologizes to Virginia Tech, the Virginia Tech athletic administration and the young men who had items stolen. The ODU Police Department is working diligently to resolve this incident."

ODU's Head Coach, Ricky Rahne, spoke further about the theft during a press conference on Monday, calling it an unfortunate event.

"I wish that it had not happened because I think it detracted from some very special things that happened in this community," said Rahne. "It took away from all the great things this community did on that night."

Football players Tobias Harris and Ali Jennings echoed their coach's statements, saying the theft not only takes away from the university's win, but also misrepresents their school.

"It's disappointing because it's a bad look on the university," said Harris. "I hate the negative attention that comes, it takes away from the victory and the actual positives of the night."

ODU police have not identified what or how many items were taken from the visitor's locker room.