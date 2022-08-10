VSP: Man seriously hurt after interstate shooting in Hampton

This is the 10th interstate shooting across Hampton Roads that 13News Now has reported on in 2022, according to previous coverage.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on July 20, 2022 about road rage incidents.

Virginia State Police are investigating an interstate shooting in Hampton that left a man seriously hurt Tuesday.

According to a news release, it happened at 9:15 p.m. on Interstate 664 northbound on the ramp to Interstate 64 eastbound. That's in Hampton.

A man had been driving when another car pulled up next to him and began shooting at him. He was unable to give any further information on a possible suspect.

The man was seriously injured, but he's expected to survive. He was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital.

His name hasn't been released at this time.

