VSP: sex offender who failed to register new address possibly in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia State Police is looking for a convicted sex offender from Lunenburg County who allegedly left his home there in January and has not re-registered a new address.
State law requires sex offenders to register where they're living.
Investigators think Michael Paul Trim, 44, is in the Hampton Roads area.
He's described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 155 pounds. Trim is a white man with blue eyes and brown hair.
If you've seen Trim or know where he might be, you can submit a tip online or call the Chesapeake division of the VSP at 800.582.8350.