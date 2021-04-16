x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Crime

VSP: sex offender who failed to register new address possibly in Hampton Roads

Investigators think Michael Paul Trim, 44, is in the Hampton Roads area. He's 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 155 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Credit: Virginia State Police
Michael Paul Trim, 44, registered sex offender

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia State Police is looking for a convicted sex offender from Lunenburg County who allegedly left his home there in January and has not re-registered a new address.

State law requires sex offenders to register where they're living.

Investigators think Michael Paul Trim, 44, is in the Hampton Roads area.

He's described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 155 pounds. Trim is a white man with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you've seen Trim or know where he might be, you can submit a tip online or call the Chesapeake division of the VSP at 800.582.8350.

Related Articles