Police search for witnesses after driver shot, killed on Lankford Highway in Accomac

ACCOMAC, Va. — Police are trying to figure out what happened after a driver was fatally shot on the Eastern Shore.

Michelle Anaya, the Virginia State Police spokeswoman, said troopers in the town of Accomac were called at 7:35 a.m. Thursday to help a driver who had crashed on Lankford Highway near the intersection of Front Street and Mary N Smith Road.

Responders found a 2011 Ford Focus stopped in the median. As they tried to help the driver, they noticed he'd been shot.

Anaya said Dajon Trikece Wise, 25, died at the scene.

Now, the State Police is trying to figure out who shot him.

Anaya said troopers want to hear from anyone who was driving on Lankford Highway just before or after 7:35 a.m. Thursday, or who noticed any suspicious behavior around that area.