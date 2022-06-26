PPD investigating two separate gunshot injury incidents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — (Editor's note: The video above is from a related story.)
The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating two separate incidents in which the victims were wounded by gunshots, the department said.
The first incident happened around 2:30p.m., police said. The department said the victim was 16-year-old boy and he arrived at a local hospital on his own. His injury was described as "non-life threatening."
The second incident took place a few hours later in the 1500 block of LaSalle Ave. The victim was an adult woman. Her injury was also described as "non-life threatening."
This is all the information provided by police and further attempts to get more details have been unsuccessful.