PPD investigating two separate gunshot injury incidents

a 16-year-old boy was reported injured in one and an adult female was hurt in the other.

The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating two separate incidents in which the victims were wounded by gunshots, the department said.

The first incident happened around 2:30p.m., police said. The department said the victim was 16-year-old boy and he arrived at a local hospital on his own. His injury was described as "non-life threatening."

The second incident took place a few hours later in the 1500 block of LaSalle Ave. The victim was an adult woman. Her injury was also described as "non-life threatening."

