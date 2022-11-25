Walmart at Salem Crossing evacuated following threat, Virginia Beach police say

Right now, the police department thinks the threat is unsubstantiated, but officers are investigating.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said the Walmart at Salem Crossing was evacuated Friday after an employee took a threatening phone call.

The store is located at 2021 Lynnhaven Parkway, which is right by the intersection with Princess Anne Road.

Right now, the police department thinks the threat is unsubstantiated, but officers are investigating. The store was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution."

No further information was provided, but 13News Now is working to learn more about what happened.

The threat comes just days after seven people were shot and killed at the Walmart store in the neighboring city of Chesapeake.