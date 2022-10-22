All-clear given at William & Mary after students ordered to 'shelter in place' due to anonymous threat

"This is not a test. Shelter in Place," a tweet from William & Mary News read.

NORFOLK, Va. — The all clear has been issued at William & Mary after an anonymous threat prompted the school to tell students to shelter in place.

Around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, William & Mary News tweeted that the school had received an anonymous threat, and that students needed to shelter in place.

Tweet updates over the next hour explained that the threat had come from social media, and it was not an active shooter threat.

One update at 2:53 p.m. said that Williamsburg police were on the scene, and people still needed to shelter in place.