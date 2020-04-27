Wanted man caught after brief chase in Elizabeth City

Police and deputies were able to apprehend Darren Roundtree, who was wanted for assault. A short foot chase happened before he was arrested.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police say a man wanted on a number of charges was arrested on Thursday.

On Monday, police asked for the public's help to track down Darren Davet Roundtree, who was considered armed and dangerous.

The 32-year-old was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm within city limits.

On Thursday, April 30, police alongside Pasquotank County deputies apprehended Roundtree around 4:45 p.m. in the area of Hathaway Drive and North Road Street after a short foot chase.

No other information has been released, including what incident these charges are connected to.