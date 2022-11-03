School leader at Warwick High in Newport News arrested on felony charges for crimes against children

According to arrest records, Jason Taylor faces 13 felony charges in the city of Chesapeake for incidents from 2015 through 2017.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man in a position of leadership at Warwick High School in Newport News was arrested Wednesday for felony charges related to sex crimes against children.

According to arrest records, Jason Taylor, 45, faces 13 felony charges in the city of Chesapeake for incidents that happened from 2015 through 2017.

The charges include taking indecent liberties with a child, intercourse with victim by force, threat or intimidation and by force, threat of mentally incapable victim over the age of 13.

Warwick High School's website lists Taylor as its Assistant Principal of Operations.

A spokesperson with Newport News Public Schools confirmed Thursday morning that "one of the members of the Warwick High School leadership team has been taken into police custody due to charges stemming from allegations from several years ago before the individual was employed with Newport News Public Schools."

The spokesperson would not directly confirm that the member taken into custody is Taylor, but she said the member is currently suspended while the school district and police follow protocol.

13News Now is working to learn more about what led to Taylor's arrest. Records show that he is currently being held by police without bond.