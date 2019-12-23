ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington Fire crews performed a water rescue after a police pursuit led a suspect to be stuck in a creek, police said.

The crash turned water rescue happened between South Four Mike Run and South Glebe Road in Arlington, Virginia, officials said.

Police were originally investigating an assault and battery in the 1900 block of South Eads when an alert went out for a suspect vehicle.

Officers were able to find the car during a traffic stop. In an attempt to flee, the suspect initiated a police pursuit which led to the car crash near Four Mile Creek, police said.

The suspect was left unable to extricate themself and crews were called to conduct a water rescue.

The person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One person was rescued from a creek by the Arlington Fire Department after a vehicle crash early Monday morning.

