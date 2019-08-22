RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A woman in Randolph County is accused of bringing meth to her court appearance for drug charges.

Randolph County deputies say they found the meth when 24-year-old Brooke Ann Kellems emptied her pockets to go through the courthouse metal detector.

She was already facing drug charges from 2018.

Kellems was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia.

