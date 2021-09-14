Police seize 9 weapons at high school football game in Virginia Beach

Officers got word of a potential issue between two groups at the game between Salem and Green Run high schools. They recovered the guns in Salem's parking lot.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police arrested four people and confiscated nine guns at a high school football game on Friday night.

The Virginia Beach Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook Tuesday morning. It said that members of its Operations & Investigations Division received information about "potential conflict between groups" at a football game.

A spokeswoman for the police department said the game was on Sundevil Drive, which is where Salem High School is. According to the school's football schedule, the team played against Green Run High School Friday.

In a tweet, Virginia Beach Captain Scott Wichtendahl said the weapons were seized on school property. More specifically, police recovered the guns in a parking lot at Salem.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools released a statement thanking the police department:

We're thankful for the partnership we have with VBPD, who we collaborate with regularly to ensure the safety of students, staff and families. This issue is an example of that collaboration working.