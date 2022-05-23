5 months later, woman charged in deadly Accomack arson

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Author's Note: The above video aired in December of 2021.
A woman has been charged for her part in a deadly arson in Accomack County in December 2021.
Back on December 4, Virginia State Police was called to investigate a suspicious fire where a man was found dead in a home. VSP said the victim was shot in the face and had a deep cut on his neck.
Authorities charged Gary J. Fleig, Sr. in the homicide less than a week later.
More than five months later, VSP said 46-year-old Wendy Dawn Taylor, the wife of Fleig, was charged with the following:
- First-degree murder
- Second-degree murder
- Arson
- Breaking and entering
- Robbery
The investigation is still ongoing.