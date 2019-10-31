SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — The man accused of murdering his step-daughter back in 2015 was back in court on Thursday.

The court appearance, however, was not for the killing of AJ Hadsell. Instead, Wesley Hadsell was arraigned on drug charges.

He's accused of distributing drugs while incarcerated at Southampton County Jail.

Hadsell is charged with the killing of his step-daughter AJ, but that trial is not scheduled to begin until February 2020.

He is currently serving a 10-year sentence for possession of ammunition.

RELATED: Wesley Hadsell in court for drug possession charges

RELATED: Wesley Hadsell pleads not guilty in murder of stepdaughter

RELATED: Wesley Hadsell re-sentenced to 10 years for possession of ammunition

Anjelica 'AJ' Hadsell

13News Now