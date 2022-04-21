19-year-old woman shot in Elizabeth City

The incident happened in the 300 block of West Cypress Street.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A woman was shot in Elizabeth City Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 300 block of West Cypress Street at around 1:45 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a 19-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where police said she was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.