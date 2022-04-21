x
19-year-old woman shot in Elizabeth City

The incident happened in the 300 block of West Cypress Street.
Credit: Carpio Photography - stock.adobe.com

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A woman was shot in Elizabeth City Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 300 block of West Cypress Street at around 1:45 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a 19-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where police said she was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries. 

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

