19-year-old woman shot in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A woman was shot in Elizabeth City Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 300 block of West Cypress Street at around 1:45 p.m.
At the scene, officers found a 19-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
The woman was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where police said she was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.