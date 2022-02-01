Police: 2 men shot while driving on West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton

Police said the incident happened in the 1800 block of West Mercury Boulevard, which is near Peninsula Town Center.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said two men were shot while driving on West Mercury Boulevard Tuesday night.

According to the police division, the incident happened in the 1800 block of West Mercury Boulevard, which is in the area of Peninsula Town Center.

After the shooting was reported around 9:40 p.m., police officers responded to the scene and found two men who were struck by gunfire. Both men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the victims were traveling in a vehicle when the shooting happened. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated and there is no suspect information right now.

If you have information that can help the police, you're encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.