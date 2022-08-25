Second shooting this week near West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton

Police said a man was shot while in the parking lot of a business. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is hurt after a shooting on West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton Thursday. This is the second shooting on this road this week.

According to the Hampton Police Division, it happened at around 6:14 p.m. in the 1400 block. That's where officers found a man who'd been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

After investigation, police found the victim was shot while in the parking lot of a business.

Another shooting near West Pembroke Avenue happened Monday night. Police said a 29-year-old woman was struck by gunfire in the 1700 block. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.

An investigation later revealed that she had been driving on Rosalee Drive when an unknown person who had also been driving shot her.

At this time, there isn't any available suspect information in either case.