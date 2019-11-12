BUFFALO, N.Y. — New details have emerged about involving an incident in the Town of Tonawanda. Jose Ruiz Jr. has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of his wife Maivilie Ruiz.

2 On Your Side initially reported that an investigation was on-going after police responded to the couple's home Monday evening. The Erie County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the cause of death for Maivile Ruiz was strangulation.

Amy Trabert is the high-risk team coordinator for Child and Family Services. She told 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger that strangulation is common in instances of domestic violence.

It's also typically preceded with smaller warning signs.

"There’s usually a build-up, with domestic violence a lot of times, right. It doesn’t start off with a severe incident that has happened," Trabert told 2 On Your Side.

"Sometimes they’re super-noticeable, but other times you know there’s low-key ways as well."

Some of those warning signs are displays of jealousy, isolation, and even exerting control over finances in the relationship.

Violence, she says, is a sign that the relationship has turned lethal.

"Once a victim is strangled by a domestic partner, they’re seven times more likely to be killed by that partner," she said.

The following domestic violence resources are available in the area.

Family Justice Center (information/counseling services), (716) 558-7233

Crisis Services (24-hour hotline), (716) 834-3131

Cornerstone Manor (shelter for women and children), (716) 852-0761

Haven House (24-hour hotline), (716) 884–6000

Niagara County Violence Intervention Program, 438-3301

Niagara County Victims Assistance Unit, 438-3306

Pinnacle (formerly Family & Children’s Services), Hotline: 299-0909 / Offices: 285-6984

RELATED: Town of Tonawanda Police charge husband with suspicious death

RELATED: Buffalo running back McDuffie suspended after domestic violence arrest

RELATED: $25,000 reward offered for information on person who killed Danielle Cretacci