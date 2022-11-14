What we know about the University of Virginia shooting

The three people who died were football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D'Sean Perry. Two others are hurt. Police have arrested a suspect.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Where did the UVA shooting happen?

The shooting happened outside the Culbreth Garage, located on Culbreth Road. The garage is near Carr's Hill Field and UVA's Drama Building.

UVA President Jim Ryan said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night on a charter bus returning from a school field trip.

Who got killed in the shooting?

Ryan confirmed that the three people who died were football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D'Sean Perry.

Chandler was a second-year student at UVA. Ryan said during the Monday press conference that he was from Virginia Beach, but Chandler's player bio page on UVA Football's website listed his hometown as Huntersville, North Carolina.

Davis was a third-year student at UVA, from Ridgeville, South Carolina. Perry was a fourth-year student at UVA, from Miami, Florida.

Of the two other victims, one is in critical condition and the other is expected to recover.

Who was the gunman?

Authorities believe that UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones was the gunman. He was arrested in Henrico County, over 70 miles from the shooting scene.

He faces three counts each of second-degree murder and using a handgun in the commission of a felony. More charges could be pending if new information becomes available, UVA Police Chief Tim Longo said.

According to Longo, Jones came to the attention of the university's threat assessment team in the fall of 2022, when they got a report about a comment he made about possessing a gun.

UVA's Office of Student Affairs tried to reach out to Jones and his roommate. Jones' roommate didn't report seeing a weapon, Longo said.

Jones was also allegedly involved in a hazing investigation, but Longo said the investigation was discontinued due to witnesses not cooperating.

Longo said the threat assessment team's investigation found that Jones had a prior criminal incident involving a concealed weapon violation outside of Charlottesville in February 2021.

"What's interesting about that case is he's required, as a student at the University of Virginia, to report that and he never did, so the university has taken appropriate administrative charges to the university's judiciary council," Longo said. "That matter is still pending adjudication."