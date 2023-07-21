Woman admitted to killing husband in Virginia Beach, court documents claim

Christina Wang, 30, is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman accused of murdering her husband in Virginia Beach admitted that she shot him, court documents obtained by 13News Now show.

Christina Wang, 30, is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Her husband was Calvin Wang, an active-duty Navy sailor.

According to the documents, Christina said she and her husband got into an argument, during which she slapped him.

After Calvin told her to leave, she pulled out a gun and shot him twice, the documents claimed. She claims the whole thing was caught on camera.

Other documents from the Virginia Beach Circuit Court outlined some past troubles in the relationship. Married since 2016, Calvin filed for divorce in July 2022 on grounds of adultery.

Calvin cited his wife's affair with another man. The paperwork also outlines conflicting accounts between attorneys. Christina's lawyer says Calvin "condoned" the adulterous acts, a claim Calvin's lawyer denies.

Court records also show the couple previously lived together in the Shell Cove neighborhood of Virginia Beach. Christina's felony arrest warrants list that home as her current address.

On Monday afternoon, police responded just across the street at Lake Smith Condos. They say they found the body of Calvin with what looked like gunshot wounds. Neighbors off-camera told 13News Now that is where he lived.

Online court records list the offense date as July 15, meaning investigators have reason to believe the murder may have taken place two days before Christina's arrest.